Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Atos SE (“Atos” or the “Company”) (OTC: AEXAY) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 1, 2021, Atos issued a press release revealing that its auditors issued a “qualified opinion . . . as to two US legal entities representing 11% of 2020 consolidated revenue that require additional diligences.” Specifically, the auditors identified “internal weaknesses over financial reporting process and revenue recognition in accordance with IFRS 15 leading to several accounting errors, as well as risk of override of controls in this respect.” The Company stated that it had hired external firms to conduct an investigation and that, due to those procedures, the auditors had not been able to obtain sufficient evidence that the Company’s financial statements were free of material misstatements within the necessary timeframe.