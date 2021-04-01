INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Atos SE (AEXAY) on Behalf of Investors
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Atos SE (“Atos” or the “Company”) (OTC: AEXAY) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.
On April 1, 2021, Atos issued a press release revealing that its auditors issued a “qualified opinion . . . as to two US legal entities representing 11% of 2020 consolidated revenue that require additional diligences.” Specifically, the auditors identified “internal weaknesses over financial reporting process and revenue recognition in accordance with IFRS 15 leading to several accounting errors, as well as risk of override of controls in this respect.” The Company stated that it had hired external firms to conduct an investigation and that, due to those procedures, the auditors had not been able to obtain sufficient evidence that the Company’s financial statements were free of material misstatements within the necessary timeframe.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as 10% during intraday trading.
If you purchased Atos securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
