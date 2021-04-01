 
checkAd

Realty ONE Group Marks Impressive First Quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 22:01  |  23   |   |   

The UNBrokerage Continues to Break Sales Records, Being Named an Entrepreneur Fastest Growing Franchise, While Focusing on Opening Doors Internationally

LAS VEGAS, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern lifestyle brand, has been named again ONE of real estate's fastest-growing franchisors as evident by its first quarter 2021 initiatives, sales and recruiting numbers. The UNBrokerage, as it's known in real estate, is crushing its franchise sales goals, selling a record 86 franchises in 2020, despite the pandemic, and 25 offices already in the first three months of this year.

Realty ONE Group's logo

"We're ONE of the most ambitious companies in the industry and we're celebrating 16 years of sharing our COOLTURE, brand and unique business model with more and more people every day," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "We build on each quarter of record growth by setting new goals and launching new programs and platforms to WOW our real estate professionals and franchise owners. It's all about them and their success."

The UNBrokerage also welcomed nearly 1,000 new real estate professionals to its more than 300 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada. As a sign of its tremendous appeal and growth, the company was named a Top 50 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review and was once again named the No. 1 Fastest Growing 100%-Commission company on Entrepreneur's Fastest Growing Worldwide Franchise list of 2021.

Realty ONE Group is also known for its charitable efforts through ONE Cares. With its pledge to plant ONE tree for every transaction through the ONE Tree ONE World program, the company has already planted nearly 27,000 trees this year as it prepares to celebrate its 16th anniversary on May 1, ONE Day, a day of corporate-wide giving back.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group
Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 15,000 real estate professionals in over 300+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/260011/realty_one_group___logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Realty ONE Group Marks Impressive First Quarter The UNBrokerage Continues to Break Sales Records, Being Named an Entrepreneur Fastest Growing Franchise, While Focusing on Opening Doors Internationally LAS VEGAS, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Realty ONE Group, a modern lifestyle brand, has been …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Hoist Finance announces SEK 350 million negative impairment and provides Q1 update
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Application Platform as a Service Market Revenue Worth $22,687.3 Million by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Augmented Reality Pushes the Boundaries of Entertainment
Unified Communication As A Service Market Size Worth $210.07 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Infosys Recognized as One of the Top Service Providers Across Nordics in the Whitelane Research and ...
Ortho Announces Plans to Accelerate COVID-19 Antigen and Antibody Test Development Through New ...
Natural Language Processing Market Worth $ 45.79 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 19.49% CAGR: Verified Market Research.
IDTechEx Commentary on Volkswagen's Long-term, High-Manganese Cathode Strategy
Titel
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021
Biotechs Working on Potential Preventive Measures and Cancer Treatments
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Additional Indication for Vyxeos (daunorubicin and ...
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry