Royal Gold Presenting at the World Gold Forum Conference

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present virtually at the World Gold Forum Virtual Conference.

Dan Breeze, Vice President, Corporate Development (RGLD Gold AG), will present on Tuesday, April 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. MT (10:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. ET). The webcast may be accessed through the Company’s website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page.