 
checkAd

Arizona Stone & Architectural Products, Inc. and Solstice Stone, Inc. Join SiteOne Landscape Supply

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 22:00  |  12   |   |   

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced that Arizona Stone & Architectural Products and Solstice Stone (collectively, “AZ Stone and Solstice”) joined SiteOne, effective April 1, 2021. AZ Stone and Solstice operates seven locations throughout Arizona and two locations in the Las Vegas, NV market focused on the distribution of hardscapes, natural stone and landscape supplies to landscape professionals.

“We are very excited to welcome AZ Stone and Solstice to the SiteOne family. They have an outstanding reputation for delivering quality products and exceptional service to customers throughout Arizona and the Las Vegas market. AZ Stone and Solstice is a perfect complement to our current irrigation, agronomics, landscape lighting and hardscapes business in those markets,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

“We are excited to join the SiteOne family and strengthen our commitment to providing the highest level of value, service, and products to our loyal customers,” said Bill Burke, the founder of AZ Stone and Solstice. “Our employees are our greatest asset and we look forward to the opportunities they will now have as part of a best in class national organization.”

“AZ Stone and Solstice has an extremely talented and seasoned team,” said Black. “This is our second acquisition in 2021 as we continue to add terrific companies and teams to SiteOne to strengthen our business and expand the number of markets in which we provide a full range of products and services to our customers.”

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

SiteOne Landscape Supply Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arizona Stone & Architectural Products, Inc. and Solstice Stone, Inc. Join SiteOne Landscape Supply SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced that Arizona Stone & Architectural Products and Solstice Stone (collectively, “AZ Stone and Solstice”) joined SiteOne, effective April 1, 2021. AZ Stone and Solstice operates seven locations …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
LafargeHolcim Successfully Closes Firestone Building Products Acquisition
Advisory for Tuesday, April 27, 2021: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
FSD Pharma Commences Proceedings Against Dissident Shareholders
Granite REIT Extends and Upsizes Credit Facility to $1.0 Billion and Announces a New $86M U.S. ...
Sun-Maid Growers of California Acquires Plum Organics From Campbell Soup Company
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer