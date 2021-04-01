Getty Realty Corp. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Getty Realty Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-423-9813, or 1-201-689-8573 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at ir.gettyrealty.com.
If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Thursday, April 29, 2021 beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT through 11:59 p.m. EDT, Thursday, May 6, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 13718390.
About Getty Realty Corp.
Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) in the United States specializing in the acquisition, ownership, leasing, financing and redevelopment of convenience stores, gasoline stations and other automotive-related and retail real estate, including express car washes, automotive service centers, automotive parts retailers and select other properties. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned 901 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005867/en/
