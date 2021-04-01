 
Minority, Women and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Broker Dealers Help to Underwrite Deutsche Bank’s $USD 750 mln Bond

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021   

Deutsche Bank (XETRA: DBKGn.DB / NYSE: DB) today successfully closed its offering of 750 million US dollars of its senior non-preferred callable four-year (4nc3) Fixed-to-Floating rate bonds. For the first time, 11 additional underwriters owned and led by management teams from minority, woman and service-disabled veteran backgrounds joined Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. to underwrite this bond offering.

Each Joint Lead Manager will retain 8% of the fees. The full group of minority, woman and service-disabled veteran owned firms will collectively receive around 60% of the fees associated with this transaction.

“This is an impactful statement to the financial community,” said David R. Jones, President & CEO, CastleOak Securities, L.P. “Diversity and inclusion have increasingly become a topic of discussion, but it’s great to be recognized for our capabilities and execution prowess rather than as a participant merely to check a box.”

“Having Loop Capital Markets participate as an active joint bookrunner with books, allows us to fully leverage our distribution capabilities and amplifies our discussions with investors,” said Sidney Dillard, Partner, Head of Corporate & Investment Banking at Loop Capital.

“Two of the most exciting developments in the diversity and inclusion (D&I) space over the past year have been the broadening of corporate engagement with D&I broker dealers and the elevation of roles being offered,” said Annie Seelaus, CEO, R Seelaus & Co. “Deutsche Bank’s initiative to elevate their D&I partners to active book-running roles goes far beyond bestowing a credential. Allowing us to participate in every aspect of the new issue process creates the kind of institutional knowledge that can only be earned one way – with experience and repetition.”

“This deal will lead directly to more veteran hires here as we continue to execute on our commitment to mentor, hire, and train veterans,” said Chance Mims, Founder & CEO Academy Securities.

“This brand of a much higher level of engagement leads to greater profitability, introduces a more diverse network of high quality investors to an issuer’s portfolio while promoting better business outcomes for all stakeholders, including clients. Issuers take note – you will achieve all that and more by deepening your partnerships with firms owned by minorities, women and disabled veterans,” said Ronald M. Quigley, Head of Fixed Income Syndicate at Mischler Financial Group, Inc.

