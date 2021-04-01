LPL Financial Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website ( investor.lpl.com ), and a replay will be available on demand until May 20. A telephonic replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call and will remain accessible until 11:59 p.m. ET May 6. It can be accessed by calling 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) using passcode 9514518.

SAN DIEGO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( Nasdaq: LPLA ) (the “Company”), the parent corporation LPL Financial LLC, announced today it will report first quarter financial results after the market closes on April 29. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. ET the same day. Listeners can call 877-677-9122 (domestic) or 708-290-1401 (international), and use passcode 9514518.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader* in the markets we serve, supporting more than 17,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

* Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report)

No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020)

No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2019-2020 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report)

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

