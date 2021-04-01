 
RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care and information technology services, today announced financial results for the fourteen and fifty-three week periods ended January 2, 2021.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $41.2 million for the fourteen week period ended January 2, 2021 (the current period), a 15.2% decrease as compared to $48.6 million for the thirteen week period ended December 28, 2019 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $10.7 million for the current period, a 15.5% decrease as compared to $12.7 million for the comparable prior year period.  The Company experienced a GAAP operating loss of $1.9 million for the current period, as compared to GAAP operating income of $2.0 million for the comparable prior year period.  The Company experienced a GAAP net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to GAAP net income of $1.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $150.4 million for the fifty-three week period ended January 2, 2021 (the current period), a 21.3% decrease as compared to $191.1 million for the fifty-two week period ended December 28, 2019 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $38.9 million for the current period, a 20.0% decrease as compared to $48.6 million for the comparable prior year period.  The Company experienced a GAAP operating loss of $11.0 million for the current period, as compared to GAAP operating income of $6.6 million for the comparable prior year period.  The Company experienced a GAAP net loss of $8.9 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to GAAP net income of $4.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “We are pleased with the quarterly trajectory of our adjusted EBITDA. After realizing just under $1 million in adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, we expect to build on this progress and grow adjusted EBITDA sequentially in the first two quarters of fiscal 2021. After our school clients return from summer vacation in the fall of 2021, when we expect most schools to be in person, we believe our fourth quarter will reflect continued strength.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “We ended 2020 by generating $1.5 million in cash from operations while sequentially growing revenue by $9.6 million. Our line of credit in 2020 decreased by $22.9 million, or 66%, from $34.8 million at the end of 2019 to $11.9 million at the end of 2020. We look forward to improved operating results in 2021.”

Conference Call
On Friday, April 2, 2021, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (866) 578-1005.

About RCM
RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM’s offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com.

The Statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline and potential project wins and our expectations for growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Tables to Follow

 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
           
  Fourteen Week
Period Ended
January 2, 2021 		    Thirteen Week
Period Ended
December 28, 2019 		 
Revenue $41,163     $48,550  
Cost of services 30,474     35,893  
Gross profit 10,689     12,657  
Selling, general and administrative 9,714     10,225  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 272     317  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 81     80  
Impairment of right of use assets and related costs 2,231     -  
Tax credit professional fees 240     47  
Operating (loss) income (1,849 )   1,988  
Other expense, net (212 )   (470 )
(Loss) income before income taxes (2,061 )   1,518  
Income tax (benefit) expense (373 )   509  
Net (loss) income ($1,688 )   $1,009  
           
Diluted net (loss) earnings per share data ($0.15 )   $0.07  


  Fifty-Three Week
Period Ended
January 2, 2021 		    Fifty-Two Week
Period Ended
December 28, 2019 		 
Revenue $150,409     $191,100  
Cost of services 111,554     142,508  
Gross profit 38,855     48,592  
Selling, general and administrative 37,551     40,390  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 1,065     1,261  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 321     327  
Write-off of receivables and professional fees incurred related to arbitration 8,397     -  
Impairment of right of use assets and related costs 2,231     -  
Tax credit professional fees 240     47  
Operating (loss) income (10,950 )   6,567  
Other expense, net (1,107 )   (1,745 )
(Loss) income before income taxes (12,057 )   4,822  
Income tax (benefit) expense (3,188 )   764  
Net (loss) income ($8,869 )   $4,058  
           
Diluted net (loss) earnings per share data ($0.73 )   $0.31  
           


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary Consolidated Selected Balance Sheet Data
(In Thousands)
           
  January 2,
2021 		    December 28,
2019 		 
  (Unaudited)        
Cash and cash equivalents $734     $1,847  
Accounts receivable, net $36,007     $59,760  
Total current assets $43,934     $70,657  
Total assets $68,339     $96,173  
Total current liabilities $28,741     $21,408  
Borrowing under line of credit $11,890     $34,761  
Net debt (line of credit less cash) $11,156     $32,914  
Total liabilities $46,101     $63,770  
Stockholders’ equity $22,238     $32,403  
           

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP data, which adjusts for the categories of expenses described below, is a non-GAAP financial measure. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful information for investors, shareholders and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are performance measures and have provided a reconciliation between net income and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of performance. In addition, neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA takes into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company's GAAP net income measure and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA” for the fourteen and fifty-three week periods ended January 2, 2021 and the thirteen and fifty-two week periods ended December 28, 2019.

                       
  Fourteen
Week Period
Ended
January 2,
2021 		    Thirteen
Week Period
Ended
December 28,
2019 		    Fifty-Three
Week Period
Ended
January 2,
2021 		    Fifty-Two
Week Period
Ended
December 28,
2019 		 
GAAP net (loss) income ($1,688 )   $1,009     ($8,869 )   $4,058  
Income tax (benefit) expense (373 )   509     (3,188 )   764  
Interest expense 128     419     778     1,695  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration 37     21     145     61  
Depreciation of property and equipment 272     317     1,065     1,261  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 81     80     321     327  
EBITDA (non-GAAP) ($1,543 )   $2,355     ($9,748 )   $8,166  
                       
Adjustments                      
Write-off of receivables and professional fees incurred related to arbitration -     -     8,397     -  
Impairment of right of use assets and related costs 2,231     -     2,231     -  
Tax credit professional fees 240     47     240     47  
Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions 47     30     184     (11 )
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $975     $2,432     $1,304     $8,202  
                       


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
           
  Fourteen Week
Period Ended
January 2, 2021 		    Thirteen Week
Period Ended
December 28, 2019 		 
Net (loss) income ($1,688 )   $1,009  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 2,776     1,945  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
  Accounts receivable (2,944 )   (2,442 )
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,432 )   (1,128 )
  Net of transit accounts receivable and payable 1,701     (1,216 )
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses 131     281  
  Accrued payroll and related costs 3,732     644  
  Right of use assets (810 )   471  
  Right of use liabilities 787     (480 )
  Income taxes payable 210     8  
Total adjustments 3,151     (1,917 )
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,463     (908 )
           
Net cash used in investing activities (59 )   (67 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,441 )   2,467  
Effect of exchange rate changes 14     (38 )
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents ($23 )   $1,454  


  Fifty-Three Week
Period Ended
January 2, 2021 		    Fifty-Two Week
Period Ended
December 28, 2019 		 
Net (loss) income ($8,869 )   $4,058  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 9,069     3,881  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
  Accounts receivable 15,947     (7,626 )
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets (162 )   (645 )
  Net of transit accounts receivable and payable 2,757     (293 )
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,639     (3,085 )
  Accrued payroll and related costs 4,557     (1,342 )
  Right of use assets 1,490     (5,820 )
  Right of use liabilities (1,529 )   6,056  
  Income taxes payable 304     38  
Total adjustments 34,072     (8,836 )
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 25,203     (4,778 )
           
Net cash used in investing activities (419 )   (363 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (25,632 )   6,627  
Effect of exchange rate changes (265 )   (121 )
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents ($1,113 )   $1,365  
           


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary of Selected Income Statement Data
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
     
  Fourteen Week Period Ended January 2, 2021  
  Engineering   Specialty
Health Care 		  Information
Technology 		  Consolidated  
                 
Revenue $14,427   $18,585   $8,151   $41,163  
Cost of services 10,554   14,079   5,841   30,474  
Gross profit $3,873   $4,506   $2,310   $10,689  
Gross profit margin 26.8 % 24.2 % 28.3 % 26.0 %


  Thirteen Week Period Ended December 28, 2019  
  Engineering   Specialty
Health Care 		  Information
Technology 		  Consolidated  
                 
Revenue $15,095   $25,043   $8,412   $48,550  
Cost of services 10,729   19,069   6,095   35,893  
Gross profit $4,366   $5,974   $2,317   $12,657  
Gross profit margin 28.9 % 23.9 % 27.5 % 26.1 %


  Fifty-Three Week Period Ended January 2, 2021  
  Engineering   Specialty
Health Care 		  Information
Technology 		  Consolidated  
                 
Revenue $57,715   $60,481   $32,213   $150,409  
Cost of services 41,227   47,116   23,211   111,554  
Gross profit $16,488   $13,365   $9,002   $38,855  
Gross profit margin 28.6 % 22.1 % 28.0 % 25.8 %


  Fifty-Two Week Period Ended December 28, 2019  
  Engineering   Specialty
Health Care 		  Information
Technology 		  Consolidated  
                 
Revenue $67,873   $89,348   $33,879   $191,100  
Cost of services 49,395   68,464   24,649   142,508  
Gross profit $18,478   $20,884   $9,230   $48,592  
Gross profit margin 27.2 % 23.4 % 27.2 % 25.4 %
                 


RCM Technologies, Inc. Tel: 856.356.4500 Corporate Contacts:
2500 McClellan Avenue Fax: 856.356.4600 Bradley S. Vizi
Pennsauken, NJ 08109 info@rcmt.com Executive Chairman
  www.rcmt.com Kevin D. Miller
    Chief Financial Officer

RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results PENNSAUKEN, N.J., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the …

