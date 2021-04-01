RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $41.2 million for the fourteen week period ended January 2, 2021 (the current period), a 15.2% decrease as compared to $48.6 million for the thirteen week period ended December 28, 2019 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $10.7 million for the current period, a 15.5% decrease as compared to $12.7 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced a GAAP operating loss of $1.9 million for the current period, as compared to GAAP operating income of $2.0 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced a GAAP net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to GAAP net income of $1.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care and information technology services, today announced financial results for the fourteen and fifty-three week periods ended January 2, 2021.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $150.4 million for the fifty-three week period ended January 2, 2021 (the current period), a 21.3% decrease as compared to $191.1 million for the fifty-two week period ended December 28, 2019 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $38.9 million for the current period, a 20.0% decrease as compared to $48.6 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced a GAAP operating loss of $11.0 million for the current period, as compared to GAAP operating income of $6.6 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced a GAAP net loss of $8.9 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to GAAP net income of $4.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “We are pleased with the quarterly trajectory of our adjusted EBITDA. After realizing just under $1 million in adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, we expect to build on this progress and grow adjusted EBITDA sequentially in the first two quarters of fiscal 2021. After our school clients return from summer vacation in the fall of 2021, when we expect most schools to be in person, we believe our fourth quarter will reflect continued strength.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “We ended 2020 by generating $1.5 million in cash from operations while sequentially growing revenue by $9.6 million. Our line of credit in 2020 decreased by $22.9 million, or 66%, from $34.8 million at the end of 2019 to $11.9 million at the end of 2020. We look forward to improved operating results in 2021.”

On Friday, April 2, 2021, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (866) 578-1005.

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM’s offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com .

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Fourteen Week

Period Ended

January 2, 2021 Thirteen Week

Period Ended

December 28, 2019 Revenue $41,163 $48,550 Cost of services 30,474 35,893 Gross profit 10,689 12,657 Selling, general and administrative 9,714 10,225 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 272 317 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 81 80 Impairment of right of use assets and related costs 2,231 - Tax credit professional fees 240 47 Operating (loss) income (1,849 ) 1,988 Other expense, net (212 ) (470 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (2,061 ) 1,518 Income tax (benefit) expense (373 ) 509 Net (loss) income ($1,688 ) $1,009 Diluted net (loss) earnings per share data ($0.15 ) $0.07





Fifty-Three Week

Period Ended

January 2, 2021 Fifty-Two Week

Period Ended

December 28, 2019 Revenue $150,409 $191,100 Cost of services 111,554 142,508 Gross profit 38,855 48,592 Selling, general and administrative 37,551 40,390 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 1,065 1,261 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 321 327 Write-off of receivables and professional fees incurred related to arbitration 8,397 - Impairment of right of use assets and related costs 2,231 - Tax credit professional fees 240 47 Operating (loss) income (10,950 ) 6,567 Other expense, net (1,107 ) (1,745 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (12,057 ) 4,822 Income tax (benefit) expense (3,188 ) 764 Net (loss) income ($8,869 ) $4,058 Diluted net (loss) earnings per share data ($0.73 ) $0.31





RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary Consolidated Selected Balance Sheet Data

(In Thousands) January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $734 $1,847 Accounts receivable, net $36,007 $59,760 Total current assets $43,934 $70,657 Total assets $68,339 $96,173 Total current liabilities $28,741 $21,408 Borrowing under line of credit $11,890 $34,761 Net debt (line of credit less cash) $11,156 $32,914 Total liabilities $46,101 $63,770 Stockholders’ equity $22,238 $32,403

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP data, which adjusts for the categories of expenses described below, is a non-GAAP financial measure. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful information for investors, shareholders and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are performance measures and have provided a reconciliation between net income and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of performance. In addition, neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA takes into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company's GAAP net income measure and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA” for the fourteen and fifty-three week periods ended January 2, 2021 and the thirteen and fifty-two week periods ended December 28, 2019.

Fourteen

Week Period

Ended

January 2,

2021 Thirteen

Week Period

Ended

December 28,

2019 Fifty-Three

Week Period

Ended

January 2,

2021 Fifty-Two

Week Period

Ended

December 28,

2019 GAAP net (loss) income ($1,688 ) $1,009 ($8,869 ) $4,058 Income tax (benefit) expense (373 ) 509 (3,188 ) 764 Interest expense 128 419 778 1,695 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 37 21 145 61 Depreciation of property and equipment 272 317 1,065 1,261 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 81 80 321 327 EBITDA (non-GAAP) ($1,543 ) $2,355 ($9,748 ) $8,166 Adjustments Write-off of receivables and professional fees incurred related to arbitration - - 8,397 - Impairment of right of use assets and related costs 2,231 - 2,231 - Tax credit professional fees 240 47 240 47 Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions 47 30 184 (11 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $975 $2,432 $1,304 $8,202





RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands) Fourteen Week

Period Ended

January 2, 2021 Thirteen Week

Period Ended

December 28, 2019 Net (loss) income ($1,688 ) $1,009 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 2,776 1,945 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,944 ) (2,442 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,432 ) (1,128 ) Net of transit accounts receivable and payable 1,701 (1,216 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 131 281 Accrued payroll and related costs 3,732 644 Right of use assets (810 ) 471 Right of use liabilities 787 (480 ) Income taxes payable 210 8 Total adjustments 3,151 (1,917 ) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,463 (908 ) Net cash used in investing activities (59 ) (67 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,441 ) 2,467 Effect of exchange rate changes 14 (38 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents ($23 ) $1,454





Fifty-Three Week

Period Ended

January 2, 2021 Fifty-Two Week

Period Ended

December 28, 2019 Net (loss) income ($8,869 ) $4,058 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 9,069 3,881 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 15,947 (7,626 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (162 ) (645 ) Net of transit accounts receivable and payable 2,757 (293 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,639 (3,085 ) Accrued payroll and related costs 4,557 (1,342 ) Right of use assets 1,490 (5,820 ) Right of use liabilities (1,529 ) 6,056 Income taxes payable 304 38 Total adjustments 34,072 (8,836 ) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 25,203 (4,778 ) Net cash used in investing activities (419 ) (363 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (25,632 ) 6,627 Effect of exchange rate changes (265 ) (121 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents ($1,113 ) $1,365





RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary of Selected Income Statement Data

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands) Fourteen Week Period Ended January 2, 2021 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology Consolidated Revenue $14,427 $18,585 $8,151 $41,163 Cost of services 10,554 14,079 5,841 30,474 Gross profit $3,873 $4,506 $2,310 $10,689 Gross profit margin 26.8 % 24.2 % 28.3 % 26.0 %





Thirteen Week Period Ended December 28, 2019 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology Consolidated Revenue $15,095 $25,043 $8,412 $48,550 Cost of services 10,729 19,069 6,095 35,893 Gross profit $4,366 $5,974 $2,317 $12,657 Gross profit margin 28.9 % 23.9 % 27.5 % 26.1 %





Fifty-Three Week Period Ended January 2, 2021 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology Consolidated Revenue $57,715 $60,481 $32,213 $150,409 Cost of services 41,227 47,116 23,211 111,554 Gross profit $16,488 $13,365 $9,002 $38,855 Gross profit margin 28.6 % 22.1 % 28.0 % 25.8 %





Fifty-Two Week Period Ended December 28, 2019 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology Consolidated Revenue $67,873 $89,348 $33,879 $191,100 Cost of services 49,395 68,464 24,649 142,508 Gross profit $18,478 $20,884 $9,230 $48,592 Gross profit margin 27.2 % 23.4 % 27.2 % 25.4 %



