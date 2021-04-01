Sterling Bancorp Announces Redemption of Sterling National Bank Subordinated Notes due April 1, 2026

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) (the “Company”), the parent company of Sterling National Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the Bank completed the redemption of all of its outstanding 5.25% Fixed-to-Floating Callable Subordinated Notes due April 1, 2026 (CUSIP 859428AT1) (the “Notes”). The notes have an aggregate principal amount of $145.0 million.



The notes were redeemed on April 1, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”), pursuant to their terms and conditions for an amount equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but not including the Redemption Date.