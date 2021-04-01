SeaSpine Appoints Google Executive and Healthcare Thought Leader to its Board of Directors

Keith C. Valentine, SeaSpine President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Shweta is an exceptional complement to the 7D Surgical transaction we announced last month and, after the transaction closes, will help guide our thinking as we leverage 7D’s advanced, machine-vision-based registration algorithms to expand our presence beyond the operating room. The 7D platform will help us address the full patient continuum of care, from pre-operative surgical planning to post-operative plan confirmation and predictive analytics. Shweta’s contributions will be important to how we maximize the enormous potential of the 7D platform that, ultimately, we believe will contribute to improved patient outcomes.”

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that it has appointed Shweta Singh Maniar to its Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2021. Ms. Maniar is a Global Leader, Healthcare & Life Sciences Solutions & Strategy, Google Cloud where she leads the visions, strategy and execution of Google Cloud’s industry product strategy and go-to-market model focused in Life Sciences.

Shweta Maniar said: “SeaSpine is well-positioned to adapt in an evolving healthcare ecosystem where there is increasing demand for evidence-based clinical value. I’ve been impressed with the Company’s focus on science and data and I look forward to contributing in whatever way I can.”

The Company also announced that Kim Commins-Tzoumakas resigned from the Board of Directors, effective March 31, 2021. Ms. Commins-Tzoumakas is focusing on her recent appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Centers for Diagnostic Imaging, following a successful sale of 21st Century Oncology to GenesisCare in 2020, where she also served as Chief Executive Officer.

Kirt Stephenson, Chair of the SeaSpine Board of Directors, said: “Shweta will bring fresh perspective, skills and representation as SeaSpine embarks on its next stage of innovation and growth. Her appointment is a part of our goal to balance tenure and continuity, while remaining committed to Board refreshment and diversity. We thank Kim for her many contributions and wish her the best.”

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine’s orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine’s spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in both orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants product development allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their patients’ fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide through a committed network of increasingly exclusive distribution partners.