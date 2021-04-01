 
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Distribution Declaration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
NEW YORK, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Fund”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the Fund’s monthly distributions for April, May and June 2021.

Month Record Date Ex Date Payable Date Amount per Share
April 2021 April 14, 2021 April 13, 2021 April 22, 2021 $ 0.1990
May 2021 May 12, 2021 May 11, 2021 May 20, 2021 $ 0.1990
June 2021 June 16, 2021 June 15, 2021 June 24, 2021 $ 0.1990

Shares purchased on or after the ex-distribution date will not receive the distribution discussed above. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital (ROC). Any portion of the Fund’s distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year.*

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With over $17 billion of assets under management as of February 28, 2021, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with $600 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2020. For more information, go to https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

