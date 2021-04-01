Autolus Therapeutics to Participate in Investor Conferences Through April

LONDON, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that management will participate in 1x1’s at investor conferences through April 2021.



April 6 and 8, 2021 - Wells Fargo Annual Biotech Corporate Access

April 14, 2021 - 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference – As well as 1x1’s, the CEO and CFO will participate in a Fireside Chat at 10:15 AM ET. A webcast of the Fireside Chat will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at Autolus.

April 28, 2021 - Kempen & Co. European Life Sciences: Gene, Cell, and RNA Day

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information please visit www.autolus.com.

Contact:

Julia Wilson

+44 (0) 7818 430877

j.wilson@autolus.com

Susan A. Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications

+1-212-966-3650

susan@sanoonan.com