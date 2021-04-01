 
Autolus Therapeutics to Participate in Investor Conferences Through April

LONDON, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that management will participate in 1x1’s at investor conferences through April 2021.

  • April 6 and 8, 2021 - Wells Fargo Annual Biotech Corporate Access
  • April 14, 2021 - 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference – As well as 1x1’s, the CEO and CFO will participate in a Fireside Chat at 10:15 AM ET. A webcast of the Fireside Chat will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at Autolus.
  • April 22, 2021 - Raymond James Oncology Summit
  • April 28, 2021 - Kempen & Co. European Life Sciences: Gene, Cell, and RNA Day

About Autolus Therapeutics plc
Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information please visit www.autolus.com.

Contact:

Julia Wilson
+44 (0) 7818 430877
j.wilson@autolus.com

Susan A. Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications
+1-212-966-3650
susan@sanoonan.com




ZeitTitel
14:45 Uhr
Autolus Therapeutics Receives PRIME designation for AUTO1 for the treatment of adult ALL
29.03.21
Autolus Therapeutics Announces Updated Manufacturing Facility Strategy Leveraging its UK Operations
04.03.21
Autolus Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Operational Progress

ZeitTitel
10:23 Uhr
33
Autolus therapeutics