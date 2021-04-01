Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces an Update to the De-Listing Date for the 7.50% Series 2023 Term Preferred Stock

GREENWICH, Conn., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: OXLC, OXLCO, OXLCM, OXLCP and OXLCL) announced today an update to the de-listing date of the Company’s 7.50% Series 2023 Term Preferred Stock (the “Shares”), which was previously announced in a press release issued on March 16, 2021 regarding the Company’s redemption of all of the issued and outstanding Shares. The Shares are currently traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker OXLCO. The Shares will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market through April 14, 2021 and will be de-listed from the NASDAQ Global Select Market at the close of business on April 14, 2021. Holders of the Shares that own Shares as of the close of business on April 14, 2021 will be entitled to payment for such Shares on April 15, 2021.



All other terms of the redemption previously announced in the press release issued on March 16, 2021, including the redemption price of $25 per Share plus $0.07291667, which represents the accrued but unpaid dividends per Share from April 1, 2021 to, but excluding, the redemption date, April 15, 2021, will remain the same.