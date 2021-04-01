 
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Availability of 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

MONACO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) (“Scorpio Tankers,” or the “Company”) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed on the Company’s website www.scorpiotankers.com in the Investors section under Reports and Presentations.

Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company’s complete 2020 audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Company at:

Scorpio Tankers Inc.
Attn: Investor Relations
150 E 58th Street
New York, NY 10155
Tel: +1-212-542-1616
E-mail: investor.relations@scorpiotankers.com 

Reports and other information regarding the Company are also available without charge at a website maintained by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s fleet consists of 131 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in product tankers (42 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 63 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 5.2 years. Four Handymax tankers, which were on bareboat contracts, were redelivered to their owners as scheduled in March 2021. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company’s website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “likely,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could” and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

