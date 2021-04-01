 
HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Summary Notice of Proposed Settlement of Derivative Actions

ATLANTA, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following is being released by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. pursuant to an Order of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia:

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA
ATLANTA DIVISION

IN RE HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS, INC.
DERIVATIVE LITIGATION 		Lead Case No.: 1:17-cv-02977-MLB
(Derivative Action)

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PROPOSED SETTLEMENT

TO: ALL RECORD SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMMON STOCK OF HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS, INC. ("HD SUPPLY" OR THE "COMPANY") AS OF DECEMBER 4, 2020 ("STOCKHOLDERS").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia (the "Court"), that a proposed Settlement has been reached between the parties to the above-captioned shareholder derivative action (the “Federal Derivative Action”) and the shareholder derivative action styled Hendren v. DeAngelo, et al., C.A. No. 2018-0643-AGB (Del. Ch.) (the “Delaware Action” and together with the Federal Derivative Action, the “Derivative Actions”) brought on behalf of HD Supply, which would resolve the Derivative Actions in addition to certain pre-suit demands sent to the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of HD Supply, collectively referred to as the “Derivative Matters”.

The Derivative Actions are brought by Plaintiffs solely on behalf of and for the benefit of HD Supply and against the Individual Defendants. Plaintiffs generally allege, among other things, that the Individual Defendants breached their fiduciary duties, wasted corporate assets, and were unjustly enriched in connection with allegedly improper public statements and insider stock sales.

On June 2, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., the Court will hold the Settlement Hearing at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Atlanta Division, Courtroom 1906, located at Richard B. Russell Federal Building & U.S. Courthouse, Atlanta, GA 30303-3309 to determine: (i) whether the terms of the Settlement are fair, reasonable, and adequate and should be approved; (ii) whether a final judgment should be entered; (iii) whether the Court should award the requested attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses for Plaintiffs’ Counsel and service awards to Plaintiffs; and (iv) such other matters as may be necessary or proper under the circumstances. The Court may adjourn the Settlement Hearing without further notice.

