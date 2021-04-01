Aqua Metals Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

MCCARRAN, Nev., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) ("Aqua Metals" or the "Company"), which is reinventing metals recycling with its AquaRefining technology, today announced it will hold its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EDT. This year’s meeting is a virtual stockholder meeting conducted exclusively via a live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AQMS2021. Stockholders will be able to attend and listen to the Annual Meeting live, submit questions and vote their shares electronically at the Annual Meeting from virtually any location around the world. Stockholders as of the close of business on April 6, 2021, the record date, are entitled to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting.



