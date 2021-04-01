 
Whitmore and Shell Lubricants Form Previously Announced Joint Venture to Provide Lubricant and Reliability Products and Services to North America Rail and United States Mining Customers

DALLAS, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSWI) and Pennzoil-Quaker State Company dba SOPUS products (“Shell”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell Oil Company that comprises Shell’s United States (“U.S.”) lubricants business, announced today the successful formation of Shell & Whitmore Reliability Solutions, LLC, a 50:50 joint venture (“JV”) between Whitmore Manufacturing, LLC (“Whitmore”), a wholly owned subsidiary of CSWI, and Shell.

Shell & Whitmore Reliability Solutions combines the strengths of Whitmore and Shell to offer multi-sector expertise; advanced equipment and services; and an integrated product portfolio of proprietary lubricants, greases, coolants, and reliability products that meets the unique needs of companies engaged in North America Class I, II, and III rail (excluding municipal transit systems) and U.S. mining (excluding quarries).

Joseph B. Armes, CSWI’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, commented, “We are pleased to announce the successful formation of Shell & Whitmore Reliability Solutions. This joint venture offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions that incorporates the best technologies from Whitmore and Shell. Both our highly experienced team and advanced manufacturing facility are prepared to take on this new venture as we look forward to successful expansion and growth."

“This new sector-focused JV is aligned with our goal of delivering value propositions that meet our customers’ unique needs, and we are excited about its growth potential,” said Machteld de Haan, President of Shell Lubricants Americas. “Through Shell & Whitmore Reliability Solutions, rail and mining customers will have the unique opportunity to leverage our combined sector expertise to help lower their total cost of ownership and improve the efficiency of their operations.”

Shell & Whitmore Reliability Solutions will commence operations immediately. The JV is headquartered in Rockwall, Texas, and its production assets are co-located at Whitmore’s Rockwall facility. The JV is staffed by Whitmore and Shell sales and technical professionals with extensive experience in the rail and mining sectors, and Heather Rogers, a 20-year industry veteran and Shell employee, will serve as the JV’s General Manager.

