Cytokinetics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that on March 31, 2021 it granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 163,700 shares of common stock to three new employees, whose employment commenced in March 2021, as a material inducement to their employment. These grants include the grant of stock options to purchase 150,000 shares of common stock to the Company’s new chief commercial officer, Andrew Callos. The grant was previously approved by the Compensation and Talent Committee of Cytokinetics’ Board of Directors under the company’s Amended and Restated 2004 Equity Incentive Plan.



The stock options that were granted, including the stock options granted to Mr. Callos, are subject to an exercise price of $23.26 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on March 31, 2021, and will vest over 4 years, with 1/4th of the shares underlying the employee’s option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the remaining shares thereafter vesting monthly at a rate of 1/48th of the shares underlying each employee’s option over the subsequent 36 months, subject to the new employee’s continued service with the Company. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's Amended and Restated 2004 Equity Incentive Plan and the stock option agreement pursuant to which the option was granted.