NI Announces Upcoming Events with the Financial Community
NI (Nasdaq: NATI) will host the following events with the financial community.
NATI Q1 2021 Earnings Call
April 29, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CT
Needham Virtual Technology and Media Conference
May 17, 2021
JP Morgan Virtual Technology Conference
May 24, 2021
Baird Virtual Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
June 8, 2021
Bank of America Virtual Global Technology Conference
June 9, 2021
A live webcast for events will be available at http://investor.ni.com/events.cfm
Contact
Marissa Vidaurri, Head of Investor Relations, (512) 683-5215 or at marissa.vidaurri@ni.com
For general investor-related information about NI, please visit ni.com/nati.
About NI
At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously every day. (NATI-G)
National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005678/en/
