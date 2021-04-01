 
Citigroup Declares Common Stock Dividend; Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 22:15   

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup’s common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on May 28, 2021 to stockholders of record on May 3, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. also declared dividends on Citigroup’s preferred stock as follows:

– 5.350% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series D, payable May 17, 2021, to holders of record on May 7, 2021. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $26.75 for each receipt held.

– 7.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series J, payable June 30, 2021, to holders of record on June 18, 2021. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $0.4453125 for each receipt held.

– 6.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series K, payable May 17, 2021, to holders of record on May 7, 2021. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $0.4296875 for each receipt held.

– 6.300% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series M, payable May 17, 2021, to holders of record on May 7, 2021. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $31.50 for each receipt held.

– 5.950% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series P, payable May 17, 2021, to holders of record on May 7, 2021. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $29.75 for each receipt held.

– 5.950% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series Q, payable May 17, 2021, to holders of record on May 7, 2021. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $10.721875 for each receipt held.

– 6.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series R, payable May 17, 2021, to holders of record on May 7, 2021. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $11.679375 for each receipt held.

– 4.000% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series W, payable June 10, 2021, to holders of record on May 28, 2021. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $10.00 for each receipt held.

– 3.875% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series X, payable May 18, 2021, to holders of record on May 7, 2021. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $9.6875 for each receipt held.

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

Disclaimer

