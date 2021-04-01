 
checkAd

WEX Completes Debt Refinancing and Maturity Extension

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 22:15  |  28   |   |   

WEX (NYSE:WEX), a leading financial technology service provider (the “Company”), announced today the successful amendment and restatement of the Company’s credit facility. The lenders have agreed to a restatement agreement that (i) increases commitments under the Company’s revolving credit facility from $870,000,000 to $930,000,000, (ii) provides additional tranche A term loans in the amount of approximately $117,000,000 so that outstanding tranche A term loans increased from approximately $874,000,000 to approximately $978,000,000 after giving effect to a quarterly amortization payment, and (iii) makes certain other changes to the existing Credit Agreement, including without limitation, (a) extending the maturity dates for the tranche A and tranche B term loans and revolving credit loans (each as described below) and (b) providing additional flexibility with respect to certain negative covenants, prepayments and other provisions of the Company’s credit facility.

The new maturity date for revolving credit loans and the tranche A term loans is April 1, 2026. The new maturity date for the tranche B term loans is April 1, 2028.

The applicable interest rate margin for the revolving credit loans and the tranche A term loans is 2.00% for LIBOR borrowings and 1.00% for base rate borrowings. The applicable interest rate margin for the tranche B term loans is 2.25% for LIBOR borrowings and 1.25% for base rate borrowings.

In connection with the restatement agreement, the Company paid certain customary fees and expenses to the joint lead arrangers, joint bookrunners and documentation agents, and reimbursed fees and expenses of Bank of America, N.A. in its capacity as administrative agent. BofA Securities, Inc., Citizens Bank, N.A., Truist Securities, Inc., MUFG Bank, Ltd., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Santander Bank, N.A., BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Mizuho Securities USA LLC acted as joint bookrunners with respect to the tranche B term loan facility. BofA Securities, Inc., Citizens Bank, N.A., Truist Securities, Inc., MUFG Bank, Ltd., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Santander Bank, N.A., BMO Capital Markets Corp., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Keybanc Capital Markets Inc., Regions Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Bell State Bank & Trust, Fifth Third Bank, National Association, Camden National Bank and Webster Bank, National Association acted as joint lead arrangers with respect to the tranche B term loan facility. BofA Securities, Inc., Citizens Bank, N.A., Truist Securities, Inc., MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as joint lead arrangers and bookrunners with respect to the tranche A term loan facility and the revolving credit facility. BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Santander Bank, N.A. acted as documentation agents with respect to the tranche A term loan facility and the revolving credit facility.

About WEX Inc.

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 5,200 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 15.8 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions was $20.9 billion in 2020; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 408,000 employers and 33.1 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

WEX Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WEX Completes Debt Refinancing and Maturity Extension WEX (NYSE:WEX), a leading financial technology service provider (the “Company”), announced today the successful amendment and restatement of the Company’s credit facility. The lenders have agreed to a restatement agreement that (i) increases …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
LafargeHolcim Successfully Closes Firestone Building Products Acquisition
Advisory for Tuesday, April 27, 2021: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
Granite REIT Extends and Upsizes Credit Facility to $1.0 Billion and Announces a New $86M U.S. ...
CANOO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Canoo, Inc. on Behalf of Canoo Stockholders and ...
Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Sensata Technologies Holding plc Announces Pricing of the Offering of an Additional $250 Million of ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:16 Uhr
WEX Completes Acquisition of Certain HSA Assets of HealthcareBank
15.03.21
WEX Inc. Announces Plans for Potential Debt Refinancing
10.03.21
 WEX Continues to Bring Value to Sourcewell Members
08.03.21
WEX Teams up With Ford for New Commercial Fleet Referral Arrangement