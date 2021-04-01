TechnipFMC and Bombora Form Strategic Partnership to Develop a Floating Wave and Wind Power Project

The partnership will initially focus on TechnipFMC and Bombora’s InSPIRE project. With engineering work initiated in November 2020, the partnership is developing a hybrid system utilizing Bombora’s mWave technology. The hybrid system demonstrator will deliver 6 megawatts of combined floating wind and wave power, followed by Series 1 and Series 2 commercial platforms which are expected to deliver 12 and 18 megawatts, respectively.

Jonathan Landes, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “Our core competencies and integration capabilities make us an ideal system architect and partner in developing renewable energy solutions alongside Bombora’s experience and unique, patented mWave technology. We are delighted to work on a project that advances our commitment to the environment while contributing toward a more sustainable future.”

Sam Leighton, Bombora’s Managing Director, said: “Bombora is collaborating with TechnipFMC to accelerate development of our floating integrated mWaveTM platform solutions for commercial wind farms. With TechnipFMC’s extensive track record of delivering large-scale projects to the energy sector and Bombora’s innovative mWaveTM technology, we are confident InSPIRE will play a key role in the offshore energy sector.”

