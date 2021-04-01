Elmer Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend and Annual Meeting Date

ELMER BANCORP, INC. (“Elmer Bancorp” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: ELMA), parent company of The First National Bank of Elmer (the “Bank”), announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on April 1, 2021 in the amount of $0.17 per common share, payable on May 3, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 16, 2021, an increase from the $0.16 per common share paid in November 2020.

Brian W. Jones, President and CEO of the Company stated, “While there are many challenges in the current economic environment, the Board of Directors found it appropriate to provide the shareholders with a return on their investment while remaining cautious about the continuing degree of unpredictability in the market.”