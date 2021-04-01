Finance of America Companies to Become Publicly Traded Following Completed Transaction with Replay Acquisition Corp.

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC (“Finance of America” or the “Company”), an end-to-end lending and services platform, and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RPLA) (“Replay Acquisition”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced the completion of their previously announced transaction to take Finance of America public. The combined company is named Finance of America Companies Inc., and its common stock and warrants will begin trading Monday, April 5, on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbols “FOA” and “FOA.WS,” respectively.

Finance of America Companies Inc. (“FOA”) enters the public markets as a highly differentiated, diversified consumer lending platform that is capable of delivering cycle-resistant earnings. Its lending businesses are supported by strong, uncorrelated secular tailwinds and include mortgages, reverse mortgages and commercial loans offered across distributed retail, third-party brokers and digital direct-to-consumer channels. FOA recently launched a complementary home improvement loan vertical with the acquisition of Renovate America’s Benjibusiness, further enhancing its ability to meet consumers’ financial needs at each stage of their lives. In addition to its lending businesses, FOA has a fee-for-service business as well as a portfolio management business that includes a broker-dealer and a registered investment adviser. These business lines further broaden FOA’s revenue streams and provide multiple avenues of growth. FOA is well positioned to continue to expand organically by introducing innovative new products – as demonstrated with the recent launch of EquityAvail – and inorganically by successfully acquiring, integrating and optimizing businesses on its platform.

The successful closing of the transaction follows FOA posting another quarter of strong financial and operating performance across its multiple lines of business. FOA’s fourth quarter results for the period ended December 31, 2020, drove record full-year performance of $500 million in pre-tax income that represented 541% year over year growth and exceeded the high-end of the company’s guidance range. These results further demonstrate the power of FOA’s diversified platform, the demand for its products across its addressable markets, and the effectiveness of its asset and capital light business model.