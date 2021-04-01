 
checkAd

Finance of America Companies to Become Publicly Traded Following Completed Transaction with Replay Acquisition Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 22:22  |  55   |   |   

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC (“Finance of America” or the “Company”), an end-to-end lending and services platform, and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RPLA) (“Replay Acquisition”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced the completion of their previously announced transaction to take Finance of America public. The combined company is named Finance of America Companies Inc., and its common stock and warrants will begin trading Monday, April 5, on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbols “FOA” and “FOA.WS,” respectively.

Finance of America Companies Inc. (“FOA”) enters the public markets as a highly differentiated, diversified consumer lending platform that is capable of delivering cycle-resistant earnings. Its lending businesses are supported by strong, uncorrelated secular tailwinds and include mortgages, reverse mortgages and commercial loans offered across distributed retail, third-party brokers and digital direct-to-consumer channels. FOA recently launched a complementary home improvement loan vertical with the acquisition of Renovate America’s Benjibusiness, further enhancing its ability to meet consumers’ financial needs at each stage of their lives. In addition to its lending businesses, FOA has a fee-for-service business as well as a portfolio management business that includes a broker-dealer and a registered investment adviser. These business lines further broaden FOA’s revenue streams and provide multiple avenues of growth. FOA is well positioned to continue to expand organically by introducing innovative new products – as demonstrated with the recent launch of EquityAvail – and inorganically by successfully acquiring, integrating and optimizing businesses on its platform.

The successful closing of the transaction follows FOA posting another quarter of strong financial and operating performance across its multiple lines of business. FOA’s fourth quarter results for the period ended December 31, 2020, drove record full-year performance of $500 million in pre-tax income that represented 541% year over year growth and exceeded the high-end of the company’s guidance range. These results further demonstrate the power of FOA’s diversified platform, the demand for its products across its addressable markets, and the effectiveness of its asset and capital light business model.

Seite 1 von 3


Replay Acquisition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Finance of America Companies to Become Publicly Traded Following Completed Transaction with Replay Acquisition Corp. Finance of America Equity Capital LLC (“Finance of America” or the “Company”), an end-to-end lending and services platform, and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RPLA) (“Replay Acquisition”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
LafargeHolcim Successfully Closes Firestone Building Products Acquisition
Advisory for Tuesday, April 27, 2021: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
Granite REIT Extends and Upsizes Credit Facility to $1.0 Billion and Announces a New $86M U.S. ...
CANOO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Canoo, Inc. on Behalf of Canoo Stockholders and ...
Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Sensata Technologies Holding plc Announces Pricing of the Offering of an Additional $250 Million of ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Finance of America Companies CEO Patricia Cook Appears on CNBC’s “Mad Money With Jim Cramer”
17.03.21
Finance of America Companies Launches Home Improvement Loan Vertical With Acquisition of Renovate America’s Benji Business