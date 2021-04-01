 
checkAd

Load and Performance Testing Leader RadView Announces a Dual-Flavored Release of its WebLOAD Flagship

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 22:15  |  42   |   |   

Rosh Ha'ain, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadView Software Ltd. (“RadView'' or the “Company”; OTC Pink: RDVWF), a leading provider of enterprise-grade performance and load testing solutions, today announced a new WebLOAD release. 

The new release consists of two flavors - WebLOAD 12.4 self hosted and WebLOAD SaaS Spring 21.   The new release feature numerous improvements and additions, the most significant of which is the full alignemnt between the self hosted and SaaS platforms providing a powerful and flexible combination of the two deployment models - a self-hosted platform, and a cloud-based SaaS testing platform, both based on WebLOAD’s design principles and capabilities.

While WebLOAD’s desktop applications are still available, WebLOAD 12.4 can be deployed as a central platform, with the full set of WebLOAD’s capabilities for test development, management, execution, and analysis now accessible through a web UI, with a user and role permission model.

“With this release, we have a complete alignment between our Cloud-based SaaS and Self Hosted offerings,” says Guy Offer, Chief Product Officer at RadView. “Together with our hybrid cloud load generation capabilities, we provide a hyper-flexible solution allowing enterprises to implement performance testing in a way which perfectly meets their needs,” concluded Offer.

The new and powerful UI also delivers a new level of analytical power, enabling faster detection of performance issues and simpler root cause analysis. This functionality is based, among other factors, on WebLOAD’s capability of self-learning from previous test runs.

 “The WebLOAD platform is designed with two major concepts in mind - the flexibility of a cloud-based architecture and a data-driven approach needed for powerful analytical capabilities,“ says Tanya Shalom, Vice President of R&D at RadView. “Everything we have learned from operating our SaaS solution, and RadView's extensive experience in performance testing, was implemented in this new platform,” concluded Shalom. 

In addition to the new centralized platform approach, WebLOAD 12.4 and WebLOAD SaaS Spring 21 releases contain a new API performance testing and codeless performance scripts.

About WebLOAD

WebLOAD is an enterprise-grade performance and load-testing solution for web, mobile, and packaged applications at API and UI levels.

WebLOAD helps businesses create, run and manage performance tests, empowering organizations with quick and easy test scenario development, stressing your system with millions of cloud or on-premise concurrent users, and identifying performance bottlenecks, constraints, and weak points.

The platform offers an increased speed in scripts and tests development, analysis, and performance validation, with unprecedented reliability, underlined by world-class support of performance experts.

About RadView

 Radview Software (OTC Pink: RDVWF) is a leading provider of enterprise-grade performance and load testing solutions that enable organizations to achieve the level of performance essential for business success today.

Leveraging its innovative and reliable WebLOAD performance testing platform, Radview empowers hundreds of Enterprises and SMBs with faster time-to-market of websites and web applications. 

The platform offers increased speed in scripts and tests development, analysis, and performance validation, with top notch reliability, underlined by world-class support of performance experts.

The company has offices in the US, EMEA, and an expanding global network of distributors and partners.

For more information about Radview Software and its products, visit www.radview.com

You can also follow Radview Software on our blog, as well as on LinkedIn.

For more information:

Guy Offer, CPO

guyo@raview.com


RadView Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Load and Performance Testing Leader RadView Announces a Dual-Flavored Release of its WebLOAD Flagship Rosh Ha'ain, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - RadView Software Ltd. (“RadView'' or the “Company”; OTC Pink: RDVWF), a leading provider of enterprise-grade performance and load testing solutions, today announced a new WebLOAD release.  …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critically Ill COVID-19 ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
Ingredion Expands Specialty Ingredient Portfolio With Acquisition of KaTech
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Load and Performance Testing Leader Radview Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Record Growth