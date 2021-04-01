Bonanza Creek Energy Announces Completion of Merger with HighPoint Resources

Eric Greager, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Today is an exciting day for Bonanza Creek. We sincerely appreciate the tireless efforts of the Bonanza Creek and HighPoint teams in getting this transaction closed. The combination creates a company of scale in the rural DJ Basin, and a business capable of delivering significant and sustainable levered free cash flow. We look forward to providing guidance for the combined company on Monday, April 5, and continuing discussions with all our stakeholders.”

DENVER, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) (the "Company" or "Bonanza Creek") today announced the successful completion of its merger with HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) (“HighPoint”). The transaction was unanimously approved by the board of directors of each company, and was previously approved by Bonanza Creek stockholders and HighPoint stockholders at special meetings held independently on March 12, 2021. Further details regarding the transaction can be found in the report on Form 8-K that Bonanza Creek will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

Brian Steck, Chairman of the Bonanza Creek Board, added, “The closing of the HighPoint transaction also signifies transitions at the Board level as we welcome two new independent directors, Audrey Robertson and Jim Craddock. Audrey and Jim bring with them extensive oil and gas experience that will contribute to future strategic discussions for Bonanza Creek.”

Steck continued, “This transition also marks the conclusion of Scott Vogel and Jack Vaughn’s time on the Bonanza Creek Board. Scott and Jack have served on the Board for nearly four years and have provided invaluable strategic, financial, and operating insights to Board discussions, and have contributed significantly to Bonanza Creek’s success during this time. On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank them for their contributions and service and wish them luck in their future endeavors.”

About Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated in rural, unincorporated Weld County, Colorado, within the Wattenberg Field, focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the NYSE under the symbol: “BCEI.” For more information about the Company, please visit www.bonanzacrk.com . Please note that the Company routinely posts important information about the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website.