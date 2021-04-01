Wabash National Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

LAFAYETTE, Ind., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) today announced that it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call to review and discuss its financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.



The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" section of Wabash National’s website, www.wabashnational.com, under "Events & Presentations." The conference call will be accessible by dialing (833) 476-0947, conference ID 2497361. A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available for one year following the date of the call. Access to the replay will be available on the "Investors" section of Wabash National’s website under "Events & Presentations."