 
checkAd

Compass Diversified Declares First Quarter 2021 Distributions on Common and Series A, B and C Preferred Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 22:15  |  62   |   |   

WESTPORT, Conn., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.36 per share on the Company’s common shares (the “Common Shares”). The distribution for the three months ended March 31, 2021 is payable on April 22, 2021 to all holders of record of Common Shares as of April 15, 2021.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, January 30, 2021, up to, but excluding, April 30, 2021. The distribution for such period is payable on April 30, 2021 to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of April 15, 2021.  

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, January 30, 2021, up to, but excluding, April 30, 2021. The distribution for such period is payable on April 30, 2021 to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of April 15, 2021.  

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series C Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, January 30, 2021, up to, but excluding, April 30, 2021. The distribution for such period is payable on April 30, 2021 to all holders of record of Series C Preferred Shares as of April 15, 2021.  

About Compass Diversified (“CODI”)
CODI owns and manages a diverse set of highly defensible North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market. For more information, visit compassdiversified.com.

Leveraging its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach and actionable expertise, CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability.

Seite 1 von 3
Compass Diversified Holdings (doing business Compass Diversified) of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Compass Diversified Declares First Quarter 2021 Distributions on Common and Series A, B and C Preferred Shares WESTPORT, Conn., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a quarterly cash …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critically Ill COVID-19 ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
Ingredion Expands Specialty Ingredient Portfolio With Acquisition of KaTech
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
CODI Provides Update on Refinancing and Strengthened Capital Structure
04.03.21
Compass Diversified Announces Pricing of a Private Offering of $1 Billion of 5.250% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029