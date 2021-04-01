MGP Ingredients Completes Acquisition of Luxco

The acquisition is the latest action driven by MGP’s long-term strategy focused on shifting to higher value-added products and significantly diversifies the business. The transaction is additionally expected to improve MGP’s gross margin and cash flow generation profile, and management expects EPS to be low to middle single digit percentage accretive in the first full year following its close, excluding one-time transaction expenses.

“By adding a highly respected company and its team to our organization, we are in a strong position to enhance our value proposition and execute our long-term growth strategy,” said David Colo, president and CEO of MGP Ingredients, Inc. “We welcome Donn and his family to the MGP shareholder base and look forward to growing our combined business. Our new organization will be stronger together as we optimize operational capabilities and leverage this additional platform for sustainable growth.”

About MGP Ingredients, Inc.

Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where it produces premium distilled spirits and food ingredients. The company also produces premium distilled spirits in Washington, D.C., and at its historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.