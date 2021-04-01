 
Laredo Petroleum Schedules First-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TULSA, OK, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) ("Laredo" or the "Company") will report first-quarter 2021 financial and operating results after the market close on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, and will host a conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. CT to discuss the results.

To participate on the call, dial 877.930.8286 (international dial-in 253.336.8309), using conference code 3195169 or listen to the call via the Company's website at www.laredopetro.com, under the tab for "Investor Relations." A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call on Thursday, May 6, 2021 through Thursday, May 13, 2021. Participants may access this replay by dialing 855.859.2056, using conference code 3195169.

About Laredo

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laredo's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

Additional information about Laredo may be found on its website at www.laredopetro.com.

Contacts:
Ron Hagood: 918.858.5504
rhagood@laredopetro.com




