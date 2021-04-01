RiverNorth Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
Several RiverNorth closed-end funds (the “Funds”) have announced the declaration of monthly distributions for April, May and June 2021 in accordance with each Fund’s level distribution policy, as detailed below.
|
Ex Date
Record Date
Payable Date
April 15, 2021
April 16, 2021
April 30, 2021
May 13, 2021
May 14, 2021
May 28, 2021
June 15, 2021
June 16, 2021
June 30, 2021
Tax-Exempt Distributions1
|
Fund Name
|
Ticker
|
Distribution
|
Change
|
Net Asset
|
Annualized
|
Market Price
|
Annualized
|
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.1,2
|
RMI
|
$0.0917
|
‒
|
$23.60
|
4.66%
|
$21.97
|
5.01%
|
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc.1,3
|
RMM
|
$0.0917
|
‒
|
$20.22
|
5.44%
|
$18.60
|
5.92%
|
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc.1,4
|
RFM
|
$0.1042
|
‒
|
$24.05
|
5.20%
|
$22.06
|
5.67%
Taxable Distributions
