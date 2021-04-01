CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Announcement of Topline Results from Trial for Arimoclomol in the Treatment of Inclusion Body Myositis

Orphazyme announced earlier this week that the randomized, placebo-controlled trial was conducted among 150 IBM patients at 12 sites in North America and Europe, in partnership with University College of London and the University of Kansas. Participants were randomized (1:1 ratio) to receive either arimoclomol citrate (400 mg three times daily) or placebo for up to 20 months. No important safety concerns were detected in the trial. The analysis of the data is continuing and complete findings from the study will be shared in a future scientific forum.

CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) ("CytRx"), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development for the oncology and neurodegenerative disease categories, today noted that Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) ("Orphazyme") announced that its phase 2/3 trial evaluating arimoclomol for the treatment of inclusion body myositis (“IBM”) did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints. According to Orphazyme, the primary goal was to evaluate the treatment effect on disease progression as measured by the inclusion body myositis functional rating scale.

Orphazyme’s interim Chief Executive Officer commented: “We continue to believe in the promise of arimoclomol and heat shock protein science and are fully committed to our mission to deliver new therapies to patients.”

CytRx will continue to provide updates that are relevant to our agreement with Orphazyme.

About CytRx Corporation

CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) is a biopharmaceutical company with expertise in discovering and developing new therapeutics principally to treat patients with cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. CytRx's drug candidate, arimoclomol, was sold to Orphazyme A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange: ORPHA.CO) in exchange for milestone payments and royalties. Orphazyme is developing arimoclomol in four indications including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis ("ALS"), Niemann-Pick disease Type C ("NPC"), Gaucher disease and Inclusion Body Myositis ("IBM"). Learn more at www.cytrx.com.

About Orphazyme

Orphazyme is a biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing novel treatments to patients living with life threatening or debilitating rare diseases. Their research focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins including lysosomal storage diseases. Arimoclomol, the company’s lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Gaucher disease, Inclusion Body Myositis, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Orphazyme is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme shares are listed on Nasdaq (ORPH). For more information, please visit www.orphazyme.com.