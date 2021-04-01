 
checkAd

Host Hotels & Resorts Recommends that Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by MacKenzie Capital Management, LP

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 22:30  |  24   |   |   

BETHESDA, Md., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”) has learned that MacKenzie Capital Management, LP (“Purchaser”) made an unsolicited “mini-tender” offer for up to 90,000 operating partnership units (“OP Units”) of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. (“Host L.P.”) at a price of $12.27 per OP Unit less cash distributions made by Host L.P. after February 28, 2021 (the “MacKenzie Offer”). This follows multiple earlier “mini-tender” offers by the Purchaser launched between 2016 and 2020. Neither the Company nor Host L.P. are in any way associated with the MacKenzie Offer, and holders of OP Units are under no obligation to take any action with respect to the MacKenzie Offer.

Mini-tender offers seek less than 5 percent of a company’s outstanding equity. This allows the offering company to avoid many of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) disclosure and procedural requirements for tender offers. The SEC’s guidance to investors on “mini-tender” offers is available at www.sec.gov/investor/pubs/minitend.htm. This guidance advises that mini-tender offers “have been increasingly used to catch investors off guard” and that investors “may end up selling their securities at below-market prices.”

After careful evaluation of the MacKenzie Offer, the Company and Host L.P. recommend that the holders of OP Units reject this unsolicited offer. In making this recommendation, the Company primarily considered that the offer price in the MacKenzie Offer is below the $16.85 per share closing stock price of the Company’s common stock on March 31, 2021. Although there is no trading market for the OP Units themselves, at any time holders of OP Units may request that the Company redeem their OP Units and the Company will issue 1.021494 shares of the Company’s common stock in exchange for each OP Unit, which shares may then be sold. Based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock on March 31, 2021 of $16.85, an OP Unitholder would receive shares with a market value of approximately $17.21 compared to the cash MacKenzie Offer of $12.27.

The Purchaser has made many similar unsolicited mini-tender offers for equity of other companies and multiple earlier unsolicited mini-tender offers to holders of Host L.P. units at a similar discount to current market value. Like its other offers, this offer puts individual investors at risk because they may not realize they are selling their OP Units at a discount. The Company urges investors to get current quotes for the Company’s common stock for which their OP Units may be redeemed, consult their financial and tax advisors and exercise caution with respect to the MacKenzie Offer. The Company recommends that OP Unitholders who have not responded to the Purchaser’s offer take no action. The Company encourages brokers and dealers, as well as other market participants, to review the SEC’s letter regarding broker-dealer mini-tender offer dissemination and disclosure at:

http://www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/minitenders/sia072401.htm.

Holders of OP Units should consult with their personal financial advisor or other legal, tax or investment professional(s) regarding any questions they may have.  

The Company requests that broker dealers, and other market participants, include a copy of this press release with all distributions to their clients of materials related to the MacKenzie Offer.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 76 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,800 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Swissôtel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

* This press release contains registered trademarks that are the exclusive property of their respective owners. None of the owners of these trademarks has any responsibility or liability for any information contained in this press release.

SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267

TEJAL ENGMAN
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5116
ir@hosthotels.com


Host Hotels & Resorts Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Host Hotels & Resorts Recommends that Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by MacKenzie Capital Management, LP BETHESDA, Md., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”) has learned that MacKenzie Capital Management, LP (“Purchaser”) made an unsolicited “mini-tender” offer for up to 90,000 operating …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critically Ill COVID-19 ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
Ingredion Expands Specialty Ingredient Portfolio With Acquisition of KaTech
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call to be Held on May 5, 2021
17.03.21
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Acquires Hyatt Regency Austin
08.03.21
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Present at Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference and Provides Updated Investor Presentation