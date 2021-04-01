NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter Conference Call

NORWICH, N.Y., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) will release details of its financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021, following the market close. A conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) Tuesday, April 27, 2021 to review these results.



The audio webcast link will be available on the Event Calendar page of the Company’s website at www.nbtbancorp.com prior to the beginning of the conference call. The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for one year and can be accessed at any time and at no cost during this period.