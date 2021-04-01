 
checkAd

NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 22:30  |  27   |   |   

NORWICH, N.Y., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) will release details of its financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021, following the market close. A conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) Tuesday, April 27, 2021 to review these results.

The audio webcast link will be available on the Event Calendar page of the Company’s website at www.nbtbancorp.com prior to the beginning of the conference call. The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for one year and can be accessed at any time and at no cost during this period.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $10.9 billion at December 31, 2020. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 142 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine, and is currently entering Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a full-service 401(k) plan recordkeeping firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtinsurance.com.

Contact:   John H. Watt, Jr., President and CEO
John V. Moran, Executive Vice President and CFO
NBT Bancorp Inc.
52 South Broad Street
Norwich, NY 13815
607-337-6589

NBT Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter Conference Call NORWICH, N.Y., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) will release details of its financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021, following the market close. A conference …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critically Ill COVID-19 ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
Ingredion Expands Specialty Ingredient Portfolio With Acquisition of KaTech
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration