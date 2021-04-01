Cloud Nine Commenced Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (“Cloud Nine” or the “Company“) (CSE: CNI) (OTC: CLGUF) is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "1JI0".

"We are pleased to be able to provide and grow Cloud Nine’s awareness to a wider audience in Europe, North America and internationally, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange platform," Sefton Fincham, President, commented.

The listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was viewed by management as a good opportunity to increase trading liquidity and facilitate investment to our growing shareholders throughout Europe. The Company’s global business development strategy is accompanied by a commitment to our investors to facilitate trading and over time, enhance the liquidity of our common shares. This is one of many initiatives we are taking to increase market awareness for our Company and value for our investors.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, FWB, is the largest of Germany’s seven stock exchanges, and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The FWB facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

The Company’s common shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CNI".

About Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc.:

Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies is a technology company focused on incorporating emerging technologies into its current platforms leveraging Web 3.0. Cloud Nine’s mission is to fuel innovation and make the future more accessible by powering the launch and growth of future tech companies. Web 3.0 enables a future where decentralized users and machines are able to interact with data, value and other counterparties via a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties.

