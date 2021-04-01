 
Cloud Nine Commenced Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (“Cloud Nine” or the “Company“) (CSE: CNI) (OTC: CLGUF) is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "1JI0".

The Company has been assigned an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN: CA18913C1014) and a German Securities Identification Number (WKN: A2QQ2V).

"We are pleased to be able to provide and grow Cloud Nine’s awareness to a wider audience in Europe, North America and internationally, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange platform," Sefton Fincham, President, commented.

The listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was viewed by management as a good opportunity to increase trading liquidity and facilitate investment to our growing shareholders throughout Europe. The Company’s global business development strategy is accompanied by a commitment to our investors to facilitate trading and over time, enhance the liquidity of our common shares. This is one of many initiatives we are taking to increase market awareness for our Company and value for our investors.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, FWB, is the largest of Germany’s seven stock exchanges, and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The FWB facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

The Company’s common shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CNI".

On Behalf of The Board,

CLOUD NINE WEB3 TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Sefton Fincham
President

About Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc.:
Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies is a technology company focused on incorporating emerging technologies into its current platforms leveraging Web 3.0. Cloud Nine’s mission is to fuel innovation and make the future more accessible by powering the launch and growth of future tech companies. Web 3.0 enables a future where decentralized users and machines are able to interact with data, value and other counterparties via a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties.

For further information, please contact:
Paul Searle
Corporate Communications
Citygate Capital Corp
Phone: (778) 240-7724
psearle@citygatecap.com

Neither the Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contain herein.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Company’s ability to successfully launch products and expand partnerships; its pursuit of emerging technology products; support its pursuit of Web3 opportunities on a global scale; and the resumption of trading in the Company’s common shares. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors, and, except as required by applicable law, the Company is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





