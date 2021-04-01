Collective Growth Corporation Announces Final Results of Stockholder Vote to Approve Business Combination

AUSTIN, Texas, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO), a US publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that on March 31, 2021, its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Innoviz Technologies Ltd., a technology leader of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, at Collective Growth’s special meeting of stockholders. An aggregate of 891,046 shares of Class A common stock of Collective Growth were submitted for redemption by public stockholders in connection with the vote. Collective Growth intends to disclose the final voting results on a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission promptly.

The transaction is expected to close promptly after confirmation that all closing conditions have been satisfied. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will retain the Innoviz Technologies Ltd. name and its ordinary shares are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “INVZ.”