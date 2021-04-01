Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation Announces Educational Broadcast Celebrating America’s School Gardens

Hundreds of elementary schools to participate in an educational event during USDA’s National Garden Month

PHOENIX, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation, with support from the School Garden Support Organization (SGSO) Network, will host the first-ever, virtual garden-based learning event with lessons led by students from school garden sites from coast to coast on April 27 from 10 to 11 a.m. PT on growingschoolgardens.org. The event furthers the Sprouts Healthy Community Foundation’s commitment to advancing children’s nutrition education and is in honor of National Garden Month which was nationally declared by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in 2015.



“It is essential that we educate our children about establishing good nutrition and healthy eating habits early in life to lead to better, positive health outcomes later in life,” said Vilsack. “We need to expand and improve our outreach and education with a much greater focus on nutrition security, giving children and families tools to make healthy food choices because the food we eat affects our health throughout our lives. One of the most effective education tools we have with kids is gardens. When a child tastes food grown in a garden for the first time, it opens her eyes to new choices and can begin a nutrition journey that lasts a lifetime.”