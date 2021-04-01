Integer Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call for April 29, 2021

PLANO, Texas, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR ) announced today that it plans to release financial and operational results for its first quarter 2021, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Following the release, Integer management will host a webcast at 9 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call.

Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021

Time: 9 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. CT

Domestic dial-in number: 1-833-714-0898

International dial-in number: +1 778-560-2691

Webcast Registration: Integer Holdings Corporation Q1 2021 Earnings Call

Conference ID: 4488968

An audio replay will be available for 7 days and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and using Conference ID 4488968. The conference call will also be available live or archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at: investor.integer.net.

From time to time, the Company posts information that may be of interest to investors on its website at investor.integer.net. To automatically receive Integer financial news by email, please visit the website and subscribe to email alerts.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. Greatbatch Medical, Lake Region Medical and Electrochem comprise the company’s brands. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.