Major shareholder announcement

Pursuant to Section 30, cf. section 38, of the Danish Capital Markets Act, The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (CGC), Los Angeles, California, USA, has informed Ørsted A/S (Ørsted) that CGC as per 31 March 2021 indirectly hold 20,886,187 Ørsted A/S voting rights (corresponding to 4,97 per cent of the voting rights).

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (”CGC”) is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company (”CRMC”) and Capital Bank & Trust Company (”CB&T”). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. (”CGII”), which in turn is the parent company of four investment management companies (”CGII management companies”): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. CGII management companies and CB&T primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of Ørsted for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

The information provided in this announcement does not change Ørsted’s previous financial guidance for the financial year 2021 or the announced expected investment level for 2021.

For further information please contact:

Ørsted Group Media Relations
Michael Korsgaard
+45 99 55 94 25
mikon@orsted.dk

Ørsted Investor Relations
 Allan Bødskov Andersen
+45 99 55 79 96
ir@orsted.dk

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,179 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

