Secoo Selects BDO China as its Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

BEIJING, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SECO), Asia’s leading online integrated upscale products and services platform, today announced that, effective as of April 1, 2021, the Company engaged BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP (“BDO China”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, to replace KPMG Huazhen LLP (“KPMG”).

The change of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm was approved by the audit committee of the board of directors of the Company. Secoo’s decision to make this change was not the result of any disagreement between Secoo and KPMG on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure.

BDO China is engaged to audit and report on the consolidated financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ending December 31, 2020.

About Secoo Holding Limited

Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo”) is Asia’s leading online integrated upscale products and services platform. Secoo provides customers a wide selection of authentic upscale products and lifestyle services on the Company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. Supported by the Company’s proprietary database of upscale products, authentication procedures and brand cooperation, Secoo is able to ensure the authenticity and quality of every product offered on its platform. 

For more information, please visit http://ir.secoo.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to Secoo management quotes and the Company’s financial outlook. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “potential,” “plan,” “goal” and similar statements. Secoo Holding Limited may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: the Proposed Transaction, the Company’s goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; trends and competition in China’s e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of the Chinese e-commerce market; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Company’s industry and general economic conditions in China. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, please see its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Secoo Holding Limited does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Secoo Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Secoo Holding Limited
Jingbo Ma
Tel: +86 10 6588-0135
E-mail:  ir@secoo.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail:  Secoo@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.  
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail:  Secoo@tpg-ir.com


