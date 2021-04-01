 
checkAd

Discover Financial Services Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release on April 21, 2021 and Conference Call on April 22, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 22:48  |  53   |   |   

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) plans to report its first quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The earnings release will be available through Discover's Investor Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com.

A conference call to discuss the firm's results, outlook and related matters will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Central time. The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through Discover’s Investor Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com. An audio replay will be available on the website following the call.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

Discover Financial Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Discover Financial Services Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release on April 21, 2021 and Conference Call on April 22, 2021 Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) plans to report its first quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The earnings release will be available through Discover's Investor Relations website at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
LafargeHolcim Successfully Closes Firestone Building Products Acquisition
Advisory for Tuesday, April 27, 2021: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
CANOO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Canoo, Inc. on Behalf of Canoo Stockholders and ...
Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Sensata Technologies Holding plc Announces Pricing of the Offering of an Additional $250 Million of ...
UBIQUITI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ubiquiti, Inc. on Behalf of Ubiquiti Stockholders and ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Discover Announced as 2021 CIO 100 Award Winner for Cloud Data Fabric Platform
24.03.21
Discover Financial Services Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
24.03.21
Discover Opens Acceptance in Jordan Through Agreement with JONET
22.03.21
Discover Announces Alliance with Malaysia’s PayNet to Expand Worldwide Acceptance
04.03.21
Discover to Open New Customer Care Center in Chicago’s Chatham Neighborhood and Bring Nearly 1,000 Full-time Jobs to the Area