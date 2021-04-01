 
checkAd

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Special Shareholder Meeting Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 22:54  |  46   |   |   

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: IVH) (the “Fund”) today announced the results of its Special Shareholder Meetings held on April 1, 2021. At those Special Meetings, Fund shareholders approved the following proposals:

1.

To elect the Trustee nominees named in the accompanying proxy statement: Joseph Harroz, Jr., Ann D. Borowiec, Jerome D. Abernathy, Janet L. Yeomans and John A. Fry for Class I; Sandra A.J. Lawrence, Shawn K. Lytle, Thomas L. Bennett and Thomas K. Whitford for Class II; and H. Jeffrey Dobbs, Frances A. Sevilla-Sacasa, Christianna Wood and Joseph W. Chow for Class III, to hold office until the Fund’s 2023, 2021, and 2022 annual meeting, respectively, or until their respective successors are elected and duly qualified.

 

2.

To approve a new investment advisory agreement for the Fund.

 

3.

To approve sub-advisory agreements between Delaware Management Company, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, and each of Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited and Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited.

On December 2, 2020, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (“WDR”), the parent company of Ivy Investment Management Company, the investment adviser of the Ivy Funds, and Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc., the U.S. holding company for Macquarie Group Limited’s U.S. asset management business (“Macquarie”), announced that they had entered into an agreement whereby Macquarie would acquire the investment management business of WDR (the “Transaction”). The Transaction is anticipated to close on or about April 30, 2021. After closing, the Fund, as part of Delaware Funds by Macquarie, will be managed by Delaware Management Company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income instruments of predominantly corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien secured loans. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The price of the Fund’s shares will fluctuate with market conditions and other factors. Closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount from their net asset values (NAVs), which may increase an investor’s risk of loss. At the time of sale, shares may have a market price that is below NAV, and may be worth less than the original investment upon their sale. The Fund’s investments in below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”) may carry a greater risk of nonpayment of interest or principal than higher rated bonds. Loans (including loan assignments, loan participations and other loan instruments) carry other risks, including the risk of insolvency of the lending bank or other intermediary. Loans may be unsecured or not fully collateralized, may be subject to restrictions on resale and sometimes trade infrequently on the secondary market.

An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors and is not intended to be a complete investment program. The Fund is designed as a long-term investment and not as a trading vehicle.

IVY HIGH IN OPP/COM jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Special Shareholder Meeting Results Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: IVH) (the “Fund”) today announced the results of its Special Shareholder Meetings held on April 1, 2021. At those Special Meetings, Fund shareholders approved the following proposals: 1. To elect the Trustee …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
LafargeHolcim Successfully Closes Firestone Building Products Acquisition
Advisory for Tuesday, April 27, 2021: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
CANOO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Canoo, Inc. on Behalf of Canoo Stockholders and ...
Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Sensata Technologies Holding plc Announces Pricing of the Offering of an Additional $250 Million of ...
UBIQUITI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ubiquiti, Inc. on Behalf of Ubiquiti Stockholders and ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:45 Uhr
Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Distribution