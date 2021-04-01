Oscar Health, Inc. First Quarterly 2021 Earnings Conference Call

The conference call will be available on a live Internet webcast at www.ir.hioscar.com . Please note that this feature will be audio-only. The call will be archived and available on Oscar’s investor relations website following May 13, 2021.

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE:OSCR), the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform, will release its first quarter results after market on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Management will review these results in a conference call beginning at 5:00 PM (ET).

About Oscar Health, Inc.

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all.

Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 529,000 members across 291 counties, as of January 31, 2021. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

