RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. Announces the Approval of a 6.00% Level Distribution Policy and the Declaration of Monthly Distributions of $0.10 Per Share

The Board has approved the distributions of $0.10 per share of common stock, payable on the dates noted below. In accordance with the level distribution policy, the rate has been set equal to 6.00% of the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: RFMZ) announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a 6.00% level distribution policy effective April 1, 2021. Accordingly, the Fund is declaring monthly distributions for April, May and June 2021.

The following dates apply to the distributions declared:

Ex Date Record Date Payable Date April 15, 2021 April 16, 2021 April 30, 2021 May 13, 2021 May 14, 2021 May 28, 2021 June 15, 2021 June 16, 2021 June 30, 2021

Level Distribution Policy

As detailed in the prospectus, the Fund is implementing a level distribution policy. The Fund’s intention under the level distribution policy is to provide for monthly distributions to stockholders at a constant and fixed (but not guaranteed) rate. However, there can be no guarantee that the distribution policy will be successful in its goals. The Fund’s ability to maintain a stable level of distributions to stockholders will depend on a number of factors, including changes in the financial market, market interest rates, and performance of overall equity and fixed income markets. As portfolio and market conditions change, the ability of the Fund to continue to make distributions in accordance with the level distribution policy may be affected.

The Board expects that any declaration of distributions to stockholders, including final amounts and dates applicable to each, will be made and announced quarterly. Stockholders have the option of reinvesting these distributions in additional common shares through the Fund’s automatic dividend reinvestment plan, or electing to receive cash by contacting DST Systems, Inc. (the “Plan Administrator”). For further information, stockholders should carefully read the description of the dividend reinvestment plan in the prospectus.