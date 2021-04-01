 
Amlan International Names Jay Hughes as Regional Technical Service Manager for North America

CHICAGO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International, a global leader in mineral-based feed additives that promote the optimal intestinal health of poultry and livestock and improve the economics of production, has named Jay Hughes as Regional Technical Service Manager for North America.

As a technical service leader, Jay will work to provide exceptional support for Amlan customers and serve as a key resource for the Amlan Technical Service team in North America. He will plan and execute strategy that delivers superior service and solutions to customers and meet their poultry production needs.

"With Jay’s incredible experience in poultry genetics and production analysis, he will serve as a valuable team member in North America and help ensure we are meeting consumer demand for high-quality animal protein,” says Heath Wessels, Director of Sales, North America. “We are excited to have Jay help build our business presence in the region and partner with our customers to successfully incorporate our novel mineral-based feed additive solutions in their poultry and livestock operations. He will make a great addition to our talented team of industry professionals.”

Jay brings years of relevant experience in the animal health industry, from animal genetics, poultry production analytics and more. Most recently, he worked for an agriculture analytics company where he managed relationships with customers and analyzed market perspectives. Previously, he was global manager of product testing for a well-known animal health company, where he managed the global testing program on multiple continents and analyzed data for sales and technical teams worldwide. He also worked with the R&D team to keep updated on trends, track commercial performance, and manage other special projects.

“The demand for high-quality natural feed additives is growing, and Jay understands that need. Amlan is at the forefront of bringing mineral-based solutions to consumers across the globe,” says Fred Kao, Vice President of Global Sales, Amlan International. “We are pleased to have Jay on board to further strengthen our customer relationships in North America.”

Jay has a bachelor’s degree in poultry science from the University of Georgia and a master’s in genetics and animal breeding from the University of Arkansas.

Company Information

Amlan International offers mineral-based feed additives to poultry and livestock producers. Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral to remove impurities from fluids, including the processing of edible oils and purification of jet fuel. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as “Amlan International” is a publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country, associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

Reagan Culbertson
Media Contact
press@amlan.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23aef41c-3a54-4ec8 ...


