ERES REIT Announces Timing of First Quarter 2021 Results & Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 23:00  |  58   |   |   

TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ("ERES") (TSX:ERE.UN) announced today it will issue its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 after markets close on:

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

A conference call hosted by Phillip Burns, Chief Executive Officer and Stephen Co, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss the results will be held on:

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 9:00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Local / International: (416) 406-0743
North American Toll Free: (800) 898-3989
Passcode: 5247379#

A slide presentation to accompany management’s comments during the conference call will be available an hour and a half prior to the conference call. To view the slides, access the ERES website at www.eresreit.com, click on “Investor Info” and follow the link at the top of the page. Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are local / international (905) 694-9451 or North American toll free (800) 408-3053. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 3781063#. The Instant Replay will be available until midnight, May 30, 2021. The call and accompanying slides will also be archived on the ERES website at www.eresreit.com. For more information about ERES, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.eresreit.com.

ABOUT ERES
ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. ERES owns a portfolio of 139 multi-residential properties, comprised of 6,047 suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owns one office property in Germany and one office property in Belgium.

ERES ERES
Mr. Phillip Burns Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
(416) 354-0167 (416) 306-3009

Wertpapier


