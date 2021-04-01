Quisitive Completes Acquisition of Mazik Global

The successful acquisition of Mazik Global provides incremental value to Quisitive and complements its suite of solutions and capabilities by expanding its footprint with its robust healthcare portfolio and existing presence in the U.S. market. With its own prominent relationship with Microsoft, Mazik Global, similar to Quisitive, carries a similar brand, mission, and value of servicing customers with a rich set of technology solutions that help their businesses operate more efficiently and effectively.

TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or “the Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider, has announced the closing of its acquisition of Mazik Global Inc. (“Mazik”), an independent software vendor (“ISV”) that helps companies deploy Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Cloud, and ERP solutions to the healthcare, public sector, education, and manufacturing industries (the “ Transaction ”). The Transaction was previously announced on March 22, 2021.

Mazik’s health cloud platform, MazikCare, is a set of healthcare-ready business solutions that enhances end-to-end business operations for medical teams and patients. Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform, MazikCare enables frictionless patient care through a unified data platform and helps its healthcare customers more optimally operate. As an extension of the platform, Mazik’s vaccine management solution, VaccineFlow, unifies the process of COVID-19 vaccine distribution and solidifies the relationship between providers, patients, and distributors.

“As more and more people around the nation are looking to get vaccinated, it is back-end technology like MazikCare and, more specifically, VaccineFlow, that play instrumental roles in ensuring a unified and seamless vaccination process both for citizens and healthcare workers amidst these critical times,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “Mazik Global and their team of ‘frontline digital workers’ have been developing and disseminating vital solutions that are agile, scalable and provide an accelerated speed of deployment within the healthcare sector.”

VaccineFlow is a rapidly deployable, highly configurable, pre-built integration with EMR (electronic medical records) that requires minimal training and includes the following features: