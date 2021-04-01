 
checkAd

Barrick’s Strong Balance Sheet and Sustainable Profitability Continues to Support Its Ten-Year Business Plan and Long-Term Success

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 23:26  |  52   |   |   

All amounts expressed in US dollars

TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite the challenges posed by the global Covid-19 pandemic, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick”) has emerged even stronger and made significant progress towards becoming the world’s most valued gold company since its transformational merger with Randgold Resources only two years ago, says Executive Chairman John Thornton in the company’s 2021 Information Circular published today and available now at www.barrick.com/agm and also filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

Led by President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow, the Barrick team built on 2019’s excellent performance by capitalizing fully on the higher gold price, delivering on the company’s production guidance, and ending 2020 with one of the industry’s strongest balance sheets. Barrick increased the quarterly dividend three-fold since the announcement of the merger in September 2018 and proposes to return $750 million in surplus funds to shareholders through a return of capital over the course of 2021, as described in the Information Circular.

Bristow said a company that was burdened by net debt of more than $13 billion as recently as 2013 now had zero net debt, no significant maturities for the next 10 years and a robust balance sheet, with strong liquidity consisting of $5.2 billion in cash and an undrawn $3 billion credit facility.

“Efficient operations and effective management enabled us to capitalize fully on the higher gold and copper prices and to pass the rewards on to our investors as well as our community stakeholders. These achievements were produced on the foundation of a solid 10-year plan built on a great asset base, a fit-for-purpose structure and management teams that more than lived up to our ‘best people’ mantra,” he said.

In the Information Circular, Lead Independent Director Brett Harvey emphasized that the Board believes good corporate governance is foundational to Barrick’s long-term success and that the Board’s work is guided by three core principles: stakeholder engagement, feedback from fellow owners, and applying rigorous oversight to each aspect of the business including pandemic-related risks. The Board was closely involved with Barrick’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and effectively managed and mitigated the impact of the pandemic on Barrick’s people, business, and communities. Operating responsibly, however, is not something new for Barrick. Barrick has set the sustainability standard for the industry as the first mining company to publish a Sustainability Scorecard as part of its annual sustainability report last April.

Seite 1 von 5


Barrick Gold Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Barrick’s Strong Balance Sheet and Sustainable Profitability Continues to Support Its Ten-Year Business Plan and Long-Term Success All amounts expressed in US dollars TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Despite the challenges posed by the global Covid-19 pandemic, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick”) has emerged even stronger and made significant …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critically Ill COVID-19 ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
Ingredion Expands Specialty Ingredient Portfolio With Acquisition of KaTech
MedMira Reports Second Quarter Results FY2021
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
+++ VOLLTREFFER GELANDET +++: GEWINNE mit ANSAGE! Hier braucht es keine Glaskugel! Wer die letzten News anschaut, weiß: Aktie wird steigen!
30.03.21
Newmont Corp. : Da muss noch mehr kommen!
30.03.21
Schwäche: Goldpreis fällt stark - die Ursachen(2) 
30.03.21
Barrick Gold, Desert Gold Ventures, Sibanye Stillwater – absolut verkannt: riesige Kurschancen!
29.03.21
BARRICK GOLD: Wichtige Phase läuft
29.03.21
Philadelphia Gold/Silver Index: Boden in Sicht?
29.03.21
First Majestic, Silver Viper, Barrick Gold: Warum Silber heller glänzt
28.03.21
Yamana Gold: Wichtige Phase läuft
27.03.21
Fresnillo plc. : Steht die Aktie vor der Trendwende?
27.03.21
GRADE is KING...: KAUFALARM! Diese NEWS-BOMBE läuft gerade über die TICKER: Zweite Bohrung liefert erneut HIGH-GRADE-GOLD!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16:09 Uhr
7.365
Barrick Gold -- Bullen-Thread
21.01.21
20.847
Barrick Gold -- KURSEXPLOSION ERWARTET !!!
12.12.20
2
Warum kauft Warren Buffett Gold?
10.08.20
5.512
Barrick Gold (bitte hier nur charttechnische Betrachtungen)