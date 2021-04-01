Everspin Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced that Daniel Berenbaum has notified the company of his decision to resign as Chief Financial Officer to pursue another opportunity overseas. Mr. Berenbaum’s last day with the company is expected to be on April 16, 2021.

“We would like to thank Dan for his contributions to the company and wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Darin Billerbeck, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Everspin.