 
checkAd

Heritage Cannabis Announces Strategic Re-financing with $7.0 Million Senior Secured Term Loan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 23:43  |  17   |   |   

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into an 18 month non-revolving loan agreement (the “Loan Agreement”) with BJK Holdings Ltd. (“BJK”) in the amount of $7.0 million (the “Loan”). Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, BLK advanced the Company $7.0 million on April 1, 2021 (the “Closing Date”).

The Loan is payable in full upon maturity of the Loan, 18 months following the Closing Date, with monthly interest only payments made based on the outstanding balance of the Loan, calculated monthly, in arrears. Monthly interest will be calculated at the Royal Bank of Canada prime lending rate plus 1.25%. A one-time setup fee of $965,000 is due to BJK on the Closing Date. The Loan may be prepaid in full at any time without penalty.

A portion of the proceeds from the Loan was used to repay all of the Company’s credit facility obligations to Trichome Financial Corp. (“Trichome Credit Facility”) which was set to mature on January 30, 2022. The total payout to retire the Trichome Credit Facility was approximately $4.7 million and includes accrued interest, voluntary prepayment fees, and closing fees.

“With our positive long-term financial outlook, we are extremely pleased to be in a position to secure capital that increases our flexibility to grow our business internationally as a result of the improved terms over our prior loan arrangement and at the same time extends our re-payment date to October 2022 from January 2022,” commented Clint Sharples, CEO of Heritage. “In combination with our recent equity financing, we have strengthened our financial position and are poised for our product launches in the U.S. market. This new financing furthers our flexibility to execute our international strategy and allows for growth in a controlled but faster pace.”

“We have been following Heritage and their subsidiary Premium 5 for some time now and are excited to become their lending partner given that they are well on their way to establishing the Company as a leader in the cannabis extract and extract derivatives space,” commented David Thiessen of BJK. “We are confident in their ability to execute on their strategy and look forward to being a strong supporter and helping them as they expand their domestic presence internationally.”

Seite 1 von 3
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: CBD - CANNABIS - Heritage Cannabis-Holdings
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Heritage Cannabis Announces Strategic Re-financing with $7.0 Million Senior Secured Term Loan Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into an 18 month non-revolving loan agreement (the “Loan Agreement”) with BJK Holdings Ltd. (“BJK”) in the amount of $7.0 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
LafargeHolcim Successfully Closes Firestone Building Products Acquisition
Advisory for Tuesday, April 27, 2021: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
CANOO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Canoo, Inc. on Behalf of Canoo Stockholders and ...
Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Sensata Technologies Holding plc Announces Pricing of the Offering of an Additional $250 Million of ...
UBIQUITI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ubiquiti, Inc. on Behalf of Ubiquiti Stockholders and ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Heritage Cannabis Announces the Upcoming Launch of CBD Product Applications Utilizing the Patented VESIsorb Delivery System Technology in the United States, Including ArthroCBD and Topical CBD Products
23.03.21
Heritage Cannabis Announces the Expansion of its US Supply and Distribution Agreement with Geocann for Products Utilizing VESIsorb Technology for the Canadian Medical and Retail Markets
18.03.21
Heritage Cannabis Announces Receipt of the First Health Canada Cannabis Export License Granted for Brazil
16.03.21
Heritage Cannabis Achieves Strong Sales Growth, Reaches First Million Dollar Revenue Week
10.03.21
Heritage Cannabis Announces Manitoba to Now Carry RAD and Newly Introduced feelgood. Brands
09.03.21
Heritage Cannabis Announces the Launch of New Affordable Health and Wellness Brand feelgood. and First Delivery to B.C.
03.03.21
Heritage Cannabis Announces RAD Joins Premium 5 as Brands Available in Nova Scotia

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21:39 Uhr
9.742
CBD - CANNABIS - Heritage Cannabis-Holdings